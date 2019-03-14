Lufthansa Orders 20 Additional A350-900 Wide-Body Aircraft

Lufthansa Group has signed an order for 20 additional A350-900 wide-body aircraft, following a decision by the company’s supervisory board.

Lufthansa Group, the biggest Airbus operator, has signed an order for 20 additional A350-900 wide-body aircraft, following a decision by the company’s supervisory board. This latest agreement brings Lufthansa Group’s total orders for the A350 XWB to 45 with 12 aircraft already in operation around the world. “The A350 meets all our expectations.

The aircraft is extremely reliable and the feedback from our passengers is excellent," said Dr. Detlef Kayser, Member of the Executive Board Lufthansa Group - Airlines Resources & Operational Standards. "We are delighted to be adding 20 more A350s to our fleet. The additional wide-body jets will help reduce our operating costs, improve the reliability of our long-haul fleet, improve our environmental performance and provide our passengers with the most modern cabins in their respective category with reference class travel comfort.”

“The A350 XWB consistently generates positive feedback from the airline community and we are very pleased to see our long-standing customer Lufthansa coming back for more aircraft,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. “

The A350 has set new standards for long haul flying, combining extra-long-range capability with the lowest seat mile cost of any large wide-body airliner and offering passengers the highest standards of comfort. Lufthansa was one of the first operators of the A350 and has been deploying the aircraft efficiently across its global network, becoming one of our best ambassadors for this great aircraft. Thank you Lufthansa - we are thrilled to see even more A350s flying in your colours.”

Lufthansa’s decision reinforces the Group’s status as Airbus’ largest airline customer and operator, with 674 Airbus aircraft on order (including the latest A350 order) and 574 Airbus aircraft in the Group’s current fleet (as of 31.12.2018) including 28 A220 Family, 420 A320 Family, 100 A330s / A340s, 12 A350s, and 14 A380s. The A350 XWB is the world’s most modern and eco-efficient aircraft family shaping the future of air travel. It is the long-range leader in the large wide-body market (300 to 400+ seats). The A350 XWB offers by design unrivalled operational flexibility and efficiency for all market segments up to ultra-long haul (9,700 nm).

It features the latest aerodynamic design, carbon fibre fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. Together, these latest technologies translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency, with a 25 per cent reduction in fuel burn and emissions. The A350 XWB’s Airspace by Airbus cabin is the quietest of any twin-aisle and offers passengers and crews the most modern in-flight products for the most comfortable flying experience. At the end of February 2019, the A350 XWB Family had received 852 firm orders from 48 customers worldwide, making it one of the most successful wide-body aircraft ever.