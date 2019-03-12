M Hotel Downtown by Millennium Pays Tribute to Mum

Gather at Lighthous Terrace Lounge to Spend Quality Time With Mum

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

M Hotel Downtown by Millennium, situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, pays tribute to all the beloved mothers with an extra-special treat on 21st March.

In celebration of the Mother’s Day occasion, the hotel is offering an exclusive discount of 50% on food and beverage when dining at the property’s restaurants.

Guests can look forward to a chic and cosy ambience at Lemon Pepper Restaurant where Mum, her family and friends can experience freshly prepared local and international dishes. The menu offers signature dishes such as Grilled Jumbo Prawns “A la Plancha” or the Seafood Mixed Grill and Arabic Mixed Grill to share with the family. There are vegetarian dishes as well as healthy food choices. Finish the celebration with the delicious Lime and Mascarpone Cheese Cake or the Mango Tiramisu.

After dinner, the family can gather at Lighthous Terrace & Lounge where Mum can unwind in an elegant and contemporary setting. Located at the hotel’s terrace area, Lighthous is perfect to catch up on some quality time together while gazing at the beautiful Dubai skyline and enjoying the outlet’s savoury bites and signature drinks.

Show your mother some extra love by taking her to M Hotel Downtown by Millennium and enjoy the finest meals that she truly deserves.

For reservations, please call +971 4 450 2068 or email lemonpepper.dubai@millenniumhotels.com