M Hotel Makkah by Millennium Wins Prestigious Guest Review Award From Booking.Com

M Hotel Makkah by Millennium, a 5-star hotel located in the heart of the holy city of Makkah, was recognized for its top-notch hospitality services at the global travel portal Booking.com’s Guest Review Awards 2018.

The hotel received a guest review score of 8.1 reflecting a high level of guest satisfaction in the hotel quality services whilst consolidating its position as a leading luxury hotel combining modern touches with traditional hospitality to provide the warmest welcome to Makkah Al Mukarramah visitors.

The Guest Review Awards program is Booking.com’s annual appreciation program that honors hotels for hospitality excellence according to review scores left by guests after their stay. For a hotel to be considered in the award, it must receive an average review of 8.0 or more.

Mohamed Abdel Fattah, General Manager at M Hotel Makkah, said: “We are proud to receive this prestigious recognition from Booking.com, one of the largest travel companies in the world. The award comes as a result of our dedication and continuous efforts to provide top quality services that meet the satisfaction of modern travelers and create a memorable experience for our guests.”

“The award motivates us to continue to provide the best hospitality practices and remain the hospitality partner of choice for our guests coming from all around the Islamic world that trust us with all their travel needs”, he concluded.

The hotel recently provided an exclusive offer for your special wedding day to create a majestic celebration that personifies your romance. Whether you prefer an intimate gathering or a grand gala, turn your fairy tale dream wedding into a reality at the “Lotus Ballroom” that can conveniently accommodate 300 guests. Our unrivalled offer starts at 111 SR per person.

Located in the holy city of Makkah Al Mukarramah, M Hotel Makkah by Millennium provides quiet and comfortable accommodation with high quality services to meet the satisfaction of modern travelers. The hotel features 785 rooms and suites, individually controlled air condition, electronic door locks, in-room electronic safe box, iron & ironing board, LED HD TV, major satellite channels, mini fridge, praying mats, direct dialing phones, hair dryer, magnifying glasses in bathrooms, with a parking lot for 300 cars.

While in Makkah, guests can discover the city’s popular attractions including the Great Mosque of Makkah (Masjid Al haram), the Black Stone, Mount Thawr, Mount Noor (light), Hudaybiyah, Arafah, Musdalifah, Mina, Mosque of Aisha, Mount Arafah, Zamzam Well, Haramain Musueum, Kswah factory, Prophet Mohammad Museum and Bya’ah Mosque.

For reservations or more information, please call: +966 12 526 9555 or +966 12 526 9510, or email: reservations.mhmk@millenniumhotels.com or visit website www.millenniumhotels.com