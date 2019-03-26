Mall of the Emirates’ MOE Fashion Live Returns Even Bigger This Spring/Summer Season

Mall of the Emirates’ MOE Fashion Live

Mall of the Emirates’ signature Spring/Summer fashion extravaganza ‘MOE Fashion Live’ is back for season two. Bigger than ever, this year the festival is spread over five days with celebrity appearances, expert talks on fashion and beauty, exclusive fashion shows, and personalised activities and services from March 26 until April 15.

“After the successful launch of ‘MOE Fashion Live’ during Spring/Summer ’18, we’ve pulled out all the stops to make the second edition bigger and more glamorous this year. ‘MOE Fashion Live ’19’ will showcase the latest collections by our luxury fashion and beauty brands and offer a range of curated experiences and personalised services to our power shoppers. With celebrity talks, daily fashion shows cued to upbeat live music and customised styling sessions, fashion savvy customers will have every tool and opportunity to celebrate all sides of their personality this season,” said Nada Abou Saab, Director, Marketing East Region Shopping Malls – Majid Al Futtaim - Properties.

MOE FASHION LIVE LOUNGE – Central Galleria

MOE Fashion Live opened today, March 26, with an insightful talk by molecular cosmetics scientist and dermatologist to Hollywood stars, Dr Barbara Strum, on her popular skincare solutions and anti-ageing products using superfoodPurslane. She also introduced a new product line designed specifically for Middle Eastern skin.

The Central Galleria will come alive daily with fashion shows set to pumping beats, and models dancing and interacting with the crowd. Guests will be treated to different looks from the Spring/Summer ’19 collections by the mall’s luxury brands, styled by regional fashion icons.

Mall of the Emirates will also surprise shoppers with a roaming runway show that will showcase this season’s trends. Shoppers can take pictures of the look they love as the models parade around the mall and share it on social media for a chance to win the outfit they’ve captured.

On March 28, Lebanese singer, composer and TV personality Ragheb Alama will make a guest appearance in the Central Galleria during the Harvey Nichols - Dubai men’s fashion show at 7pm. The award-winning artist has given chart-topping numbers such as “Ya rait” and “Alby Asheq’ha”, the latter being the first Arabic song in history to be made into a music video.

Arab superstar Carole Samaha will be taking the Central Galleria stage for ‘MOE Fashion Live’ on March 29. The multi-award-winning songstress, who has more than 2.1 million followers on social media, will make an appearance during Etoile La Boutique's fashion show at 7pm.

MOE FASHION LIVE ACTIVITES

Hermes Parfumeur will offer a bespoke fragrance service at MOE Fashion Live. Shoppers will be able to select fragrances from the brand’s exclusive Hermessence collection, and one body cream. A Hermes fragrance specialist will guide them through the mixology process to create a mix that is best suited to them.

Shoppers looking to jazz up their outfits with some precious stones can participate in an exclusive jewellery and gemology workshop with jeweller and goldsmith Susana Martins, who will be sharing insights on the world of gems, their properties, care and diamond grading.

Braids on the runway are all the rage this season. Maison de Joelle’s crafty hairstylists and speed braiders will offer customers a menu of styles to re-create. Get the classic “Audrey Hepburn” look or opt to walk out with the “Gwen Stefani” hairdo. The mall’s young visitors can try “The Unicorn” braid style for that Instagram-worthy photo to share with friends.

A trendy fashion florist team will be present at Mall of the Emirates during MOE Fashion Live. Visitors can sign up for this one-time-only workshop to experience fashion floristry and create contemporary arrangements that they can take home.

Men can personalise their wrist cuffs, notebooks and even designer leather sneakers at the engraving machine station in the Central Galleria, as well.

Shoppers can participate in all MOE Fashion Live activities by simply spending AED 500 at fashion and beauty stores at the mall.

For more information, please visit: www.malloftheemirates.com, www.facebook.com/MallOfTheEmirates, or www.instagram.com/malloftheemirates.

