March & April F&B Listing | Thiptara at Palace Downtown
Celebrate Thai New Year in Thiptara at Palace Downtown
What better way to commemorate Songkran than at a venue called ‘Magic at the Water’. Recreate your own Thai New Year water festival surrounded by Burj Lake with spectacular views of The Dubai Fountain. Share an exquisitely prepared set menu of authentic family-style dishes including succulent satays, classic curries and delightful desserts.
Date: 1 April to 30 April 2019
Time: 6pm to 11.30pm
Price: AED 410 per person including set menu of Thai delicacies
Cook up a Thai feast in Thiptara at Palace Downtown
Step into the kitchen with award-winning Chef Nguyen Thani at Thiptara and prepare yourself a sumptuous lunch. Learn all there is to know about Thai ingredients and tips on how to create the perfect starter, entrée and dessert. Finally, savour the fruits of your labour overlooking Burj Lake and enjoy spectacular musical performances by The Dubai Fountain.
Date:Daily
Time:Class begins at 3pm
Price:AED 450 per person with house beverages
Advance booking is required, classes will take place for a minimum of 4 bookings. Subject to change as per requirements.
Taste of Thai Lunch in Thiptara at Palace Downtown
A perfect event to add to your weekend calendar, this alluring lunch experience aims to mesmerise your sights, sounds and tastes by offering a glimpse into the world of Thai cuisine by taking you on a journey through Thailand’s famous regions. The best way to savour the marvels of Chef Thani’s traditional, home-made Thai dishes is family-style. Overlooking the Burj Lake and The Dubai Fountain’s stunning performance, Thiptara’s sharing conceptual dining sets the stage for a memorable afternoon with a group of friends, colleagues or loved ones. Enjoy dining alfresco on Thiptara’s terrace overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa or inside for an equally sublime experience.
Date:Every Friday
Time:12.30pm till 3.30pm
Price:AED 245 per person including unlimited soft beverages; AED 365 per person including free flowing soft beverages, hops, house grape and selected mixed beverages.
For reservations, please call+971 4 8883444; email dine@emaar.aeor visit palacehotels.com
