Markazia Receives a Prestigious Excellence Award Acknowledging Its Outstanding Customer Service

Markazia Toyota

Follow > Disable alert for Markazia Disable alert for Toyota Motor Corporation Follow >

Markazia was recognized with the 2018 Toyota Customer Service Excellence Award, which was granted by Toyota Motor Corporation to noteworthy distributors worldwide - as part of the Customer Service Achievement Award program.

“What keeps us motivated is our goal to provide clients with the highest levels of service and to achieve continuous improvement by implementing Kaizen principles - which are at the core of the Toyota Motor Corporation philosophy,” commented Nadim Haddad, General Manager of Markazia. “Allow me to express our sincerest gratitude to everyone at Toyota Motor Corporation for this accolade, which spurs us to move forward and continue to deliver excellence across the board. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our team for their steadfast commitment and unwavering efforts, which have paid off in the best way possible.”