Markazia Toyota Inspires Talented Children to Envision Their Dream Cars

Believing that every brilliant idea is born in a glimmer of a dream, Toyota Motor Corporation launched the thirteenth edition of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, a global competition that invites children from all corners of the world to reimagine the future of transportation, however that may be, by drawing their dream cars. Celebrating the creativity of Jordan’s next generation of great thinkers and dreamers, Markazia Toyota announced the names of the top three winners of the National Contest from each of the three age categories: 12 - 15 years, 8 - 11 years and children seven years or younger.

In the first age category, Mohammad Hamedah, Massa El Zarraq and Ameera Sabha were awarded first, second and third place, respectively; while Reina Musallam, Jana Shadid and Selina Al Omar secured the top three ranks in the second age category. Moreover, Mohammad Abu Ayyash, Naya Toban and Ahmad Al Banna were granted the first three positions in the third age category. Selected from among thousands of hopeful participants, these nine inspiring winners were presented with valuable prizes, as well as the chance to represent Jordan in the World Contest taking place this August in Japan.