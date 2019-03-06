Markazia Toyota Welcomes the All-New Corolla Hybrid Model

The campaign offers car enthusiasts a three-year or 100,000 km warranty and a seven-year or 120,000 km battery warranty, whichever comes first.

Bringing a game-changing model to the small- and medium-size sedan segment in the Jordanian market, Markazia Toyota has launched a promotional campaign on Tuesday 5 March, introducing the brand new 2019 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. The campaign offers car enthusiasts a three-year or 100,000 km warranty and a seven-year or 120,000 km battery warranty, whichever comes first.

The highly fuel-efficient vehicle runs approximately 1,000 km per full tank, and has affordable spare parts and great resale value, making it one of the best hybrid models ever created. Staying true to the widely popular Corolla series, the long-awaited Toyota Corolla Hybrid features a powerful fourth generation 1.8L 160HP hybrid engine, while remaining both durable and reliable, and maintaining a sleek and dynamic design.