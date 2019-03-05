Mashreq Bank Launches Corporate and Investment Banking Talent Development Program

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Mashreq

Mashreq Bank, a leading financial institution in the UAE, has launched a strategic initiative for talent development, Mashreq ACE.

Mashreq ACE, which stands for Advanced Certificate in Excellence, is a talent development platform designed to provide a truly comprehensive and world-class learning experience to highly talented aspirants looking to make a career in the Corporate and Investment Banking space.

The launch of this development program directly serves Mashreq’s ongoing focus on attracting and developing best-in-class talent to in turn deliver world class banking experience to their Corporate and Investment Banking customers.

Commenting on the launch of this new initiative, Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Mashreq, said, “Our vision for this program is to develop world class talent, equipped with all the necessary attributes to deliver a gold standard banking experience to our customers in terms of relationship management, strategic advice, innovative solutions and service excellence.”

The program is structured as a six months full time engagement covering a wide array of topics to help participants shape into highly knowledgeable and skilled corporate and investment banking professionals ready for the real world. Unlike similar programs that focus only on traditional technicalities, Mashreq ACE also focuses on developing skills required to predict needs rather than reacting to them, create trends rather than being aware of them and also the acumen to harness data and embrace technology to provide clients with cutting edge solutions and unmatched banking experience.

Commenting on the program details, Abdelaal, further added, “This intensive development program aims to attract, inspire and graduate future high flyers through a

rigorous and diverse set of modules that will push candidates’ boundaries, ignite their sense of excellence and hardwire our core business values into their professional identity.”

The participants of the program get to learn from some of the leading internationally acclaimed faculty Mashreq has partnered with to deliver this program alongside subject matter experts and senior leaders from within Mashreq.

The inaugural batch started on the 3rd of March 2019 and is exclusively aimed at Emirati talent, as part of the bank’s ongoing efforts and commitment to inspire and develop Emirati professionals into future leaders.