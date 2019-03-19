MENA Data Center Spend Reaches Record-High USD 5 Billion in 2019

Savitha Bhaskar COO, Condo Protego.

The Middle East and North Africa’s data center spend will reach a record-high of nearly USD 5 billion in 2019, industry experts announced today, as organizations drive data center modernization as the foundation of their digital transformation.

Organizations are modernizing data center infrastructure to optimize costs, increase agility, foster innovation, and operate more efficiently, argues the UAE-based IT infrastructure and information management consultancy and solutions provider Condo Protego.

“As Middle East and North Africa data center spend reaches record highs, CEOs recognize that data centers have moved from a cost center to a profit center,” said Savitha Bhaskar, COO, Condo Protego. “Modernizing data center infrastructure is a top priority in 2019 for organizations to store, secure, and analyze more data than ever before, deliver new digital business models, and scale up as businesses grow.”

Condo Protego has worked closely on the data center modernization strategies and implementations for a wide range of Middle East public and private organizations.

In the Middle East, Condo Protego is seeing strong demand for Dell EMC’s hyper-converged infrastructuresolutions, such as VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure, to integrate computing, storage, networking, and virtualization in data centers.

“Data center modernization can be a complex undertaking across lines of business,” added Savitha Bhaskar. “CIOs should work with specialized channel partners to develop digital transformation roadmaps, identify data center solutions that best meet business needs, and reduce risk. Automation solutions can help realize utility for storage, servers, and apps in faster and more efficient business environments.”

Dell EMC saysproper automation tools can reduce data center discovery from 4-6 months down to 4-6 weeks, and eliminate 98 percent of human errors.