Mercedes-Benz Vans: The New Sprinter Intelligent, Interactive and Innovative

The 2019 Sprinter transitions from a commercial vehicle with pure utility value to an impressive business card for commercial fleets and businesses.

The new Mercedes-Benz Vans Sprinter is the latest edition of the global bestseller vehicle segment to officially launch in the Middle East and North Africa. The new Sprinter elevates the benchmark for the large van segment, offering an innovative and diverse range of product features that serves specific market needs more effectively than ever before. Through its technology and intelligence, the new Sprinter offers every customer a model tailored precisely to his or her needs.

Thomas Greipel, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Vans Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said: “We have celebrated huge success with this vehicle, having sold more than 3.4 million units of the Sprinter in over 130 markets across the globe. Today, the third generation of the Sprinter is bound for even greater success in the MENA region, as it continues to encompass innovative technologies while also maintaining the Mercedes-Benz standards of quality and robustness.”

Low procurement price or high-quality materials and ambience: customers set priorities according to their requirements

The Sprinter has different priorities dependent on the customers’ needs and requirements. Ranging from the basic specification variant for customers who value proven Sprinter attributes such as standard-fit electronic stability program (ESP) and standard safety equipment like Crosswind Assist, through to the highest specification model where high-resolution touchscreens and high-quality materials determine the visual impression and ambience.

The stowage compartment concept exemplifies the adaptability of the interior. A choice of open or closed compartments, and a lockable compartment within the roof liner in the cockpit area, enable the configuration to be tailored precisely to the given requirements for the workplace behind the wheel.

Air Conditioning System

The desire for multiple individualisation options is continued in the temperature regulation, with a new advanced air conditioning system ideal for the MENA region.

Found in a separate control panel below the display for the telematic system, the modular construction of the ventilation system allows both the integration of a standard heating system and the use of a roof-mounted air conditioning system with a separate cooling circuit e.g. for passenger transport in hot countries. The high-performance overhead air conditioning system supplements the air conditioning at the front to up to 7 kW with an additional 11 kW of rear cooling output, both running on independent circuits, to reach a possible combined total of 18 kW to deliver the ultimate in climate comfort in the passenger compartment.

The powerful one-zone automatic climate control system THERMOTRONIC automatically regulates the fan, air distribution and temperature to the comfort level of a passenger car.

Modern safety and assistance systems

The new Sprinter is completely dedicated to safety: supporting

Mercedes-Benz Vans’ role as a driver of innovation and a pioneer in the introduction of modern safety technologies in the large van segment. Modern safety and assistance systems play a particularly important role in this segment throughout the region, as commercially used vehicles are often in operation on a daily basis, covering long mileages and must remain controllable even at the limits despite their relatively large dimensions.

With the presentation of the new Sprinter, a whole range of optional safety and assistance systems is now available from Mercedes-Benz Vans that were previously maintained within the passenger car series. These include the

radar-based distance control system DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist.

The exterior: Impressive business card for fleets and businesses

The exterior of the Sprinter has a new sensual design without compromising its role to support business needs and requirements. Vehicles in modern fleets are increasingly being given the role of company representatives, whereby the Mercedes-Benz design strategy, established in the passenger car sector, creates the basis for this.

Load area: metal panelling, lightweight plastic flooring or heavy-duty wood flooring

When it comes to the load compartment, the most important decisions for subsequent areas involves the choice of vehicle model, cab design, body length and tonnage. Depending on the type of model, the load compartment too can be independently adapted to suit the purpose and business model of the user.

With up to 17 m3 load capacity, the new Sprinter is also the leader for payload. Three wheelbases, three vehicle heights and various body variants: variability and versatility are also among the most important attributes of the new Sprinter when it comes to load capacity.

Engines and transmissions

Lower fuel consumption and reduced in-engine friction are part of the competitive lineup of the third generation Sprinter, with the option of a six-cylinder engine for countries where the diesel fuel complies with the Euro VI emission standards. All in all, the improvements result in an engine and automatic transmission portfolio across the Middle East that meets all expectations in terms of exemplary economy and powerful driving characteristics.

The four-cylinder diesel engine, available throughout the region including countries where the diesel complies with Euro V and Euro III emission standards, has a displacement of 2.1 litres with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, generating a choice of two outputs: 84 kW (114 hp) and 120 kW (163 hp). Friction losses in the engines and belt drive have been reduced to optimise the efficiency and service life of the four-cylinder engine family. This results in high torque and great flexibility even at low speeds.

The powerful six-cylinder comes with a displacement of 3.0 litres and delivers 140 kW (190 hp) and 440 Nm of torque at 1600 to 2600 rpm. The six-cylinder engine not only impresses with its enormous torque, but also with its smooth running and maximum ride comfort.

The 7G-TRONIC PLUS automatic transmission is also available for the Sprinter for the first time (except for countries where fuel is restricted to only Euro III emission requirements), combining exceptionally smooth gearshifts with exemplary fuel efficiency and relieves the driver of manual gear-changing. The seven close-ratio gears keep the engine speed as low as possible in every driving situation. This has a positive effect on the fuel consumption and improves noise reduction. The transmission operated via the gear shift paddles behind the steering wheel spokes allow shifting gears manually as well.

Diverse drive variants

Rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, the new Sprinter covers two drive variants, and can therefore be optimally configured for the relevant transport requirement and operating profile.

In the rear-wheel drive variants that are available throughout the region, thanks to separation of the drive and steering, the classic advantages lie in optimum ride comfort, a smaller turning circle and more agile handling. Rear-wheel drive also allows more control when towing a trailer and at the limits of the maximum permissible gross vehicle weight.

The selectable all-wheel drive, which is available in all MENA countries (except for countries where fuel is restricted to only Euro III emission requirements) improves traction, particularly in difficult weather or poor road conditions, thus enhancing driving safety and driving dynamics. Gear reduction is additionally available for demanding operations. Vehicles with all-wheel drive also have higher ground clearance and fording depth.

4ETS (Electronic Traction System), a feature available throughout the Mercedes-Benz product portfolio with engageable all-wheel drive, performs the task of up to three differential locks – rear, front and center - through the automatic application of the brake system to a low traction spinning wheel. It applies a series of short brake pulses while consequently increasing the drive torque at the wheels with good traction.

The interior: dramatic contrasts and a harmonious overall impression

The interior also follows the design philosophy of "sensual purity". Characteristic features include the contrast between the gentle, emotional, yet clear lines along the larger surface areas in the cockpit, as well as technically and visually precise details such as the air vents or the MBUX multimedia system.

The contrast between warm dark grey and glossy black surfaces, plus the use of high-grade materials and highlights in silver shadow, lend a special ambience to the interior and underline the extraordinarily high perceived value.

Reducing the joints makes the Sprinter appear to be "cast from a single mould", while the surfaces and different materials optimally suit the form and function of the components to create a harmonious overall impression.

Intuitive control concept for the entire cockpit

The infotainment system is just one example of the completely new control and display logic in the cockpit. As it is already familiar from the passenger car model series, the instrument cluster with a large display consolidates all the control lamps between the speedometer and rev counter. The instrument cluster is controlled via the touchpad on the left side of the multifunction steering wheel. This is also where the cruise control and distance assistant DISTRONIC are switched on and off. The touchpad that completely controls the MBUX multimedia system is located on the right side of the multifunction steering wheel.

Ergonomically shaped seats for a crewbus or VIP shuttle

For passenger transport, the new Sprinter is available with different configurations in the passenger compartment and different equipment variants for the seating. The seats can be optionally equipped with an armrest, four-way head restraint and backrest angle adjustment, and if required can also feature USB charging sockets and stowage space for smartphones, suitable for luxurious and professional passenger transport solutions.

The newly designed seats allow a posture that relieves back strain, and can be precisely adjusted to suit the needs of the driver. The optional memory function for electric seat adjustments particularly shows its advantages in pool vehicles with several users.

With Easy Mounting, Mercedes-Benz Vans has also developed a new system where individuals can install and remove seat rows from the Sprinter Tourer, without assistance.

New Sprinter “Shuttle” lineup portfolio

Partnering with Arobus, a renowned bodybuilder solution provider - Mercedes-Benz Vans MENA has converted the Sprinter into a “Shuttle” variant for the Middle East. The Sprinter “Shuttle” lineup comes in three seating configurations from 15 to 22 seats plus the driver.

In this segment of operations, the Sprinter “Shuttle” lineup excels in terms of build quality, comfort and ultimate safety. From the three-point seatbelts to the ergonomic design of the seats and the standard high-performance air conditioning system, the Sprinter “Shuttle” lineup provides the ultimate solution for high-end professional passenger transport.

As climate control is of utmost importance in people-movers, the Sprinter “Shuttle” lineup offers upgraded heat isolation through premium insulation technology applied through all surfaces of the vehicle. The sliding door with optimised entrance dimensions, facilitates less air to get in and out of the vehicle, keeping it significantly cooler without compromising the ease of access.

As an additional feature there are several luggage stowage solutions, which is highly convenient for tourist operations and airport shuttles.

The premium isolation technology also creates a pleasant acoustic atmosphere in the interior of the vehicle. This noise reduction is complemented by the fact that the engine is positioned outside of the passenger compartment making this a popular feature in this segment.

More than 1700 different Sprinter variants available

There are a number of Sprinter body types available including panel vans, tourers, pickups, chassis, or “Shuttles”. There are also diverse drive configurations, cab designs, body lengths, tonnages and load compartment heights. More than 1700 different versions can be put together, far more than with the preceding model. This maximised modularity defines the core of the new Sprinter concept, reflecting both sector-specific requirements and different customer segments.

The customer segment solutions cover a range from classic people movers, which constitutes the majority of the regions demand, to courier services over the last delivery mile, to goods transport over longer distances and right up to service technicians who use their vehicle as a mobile replacement parts store. The target groups are just as diverse as the applications. The Sprinter supplies the answers to all transport needs for tradition-conscious owners and cost-conscious fleet managers.

Together with renowned partners, Mercedes-Benz Vans MENA has developed a diverse range of body and conversion solutions for end customers. Mercedes-Benz Vans provides tailor-made customer solutions by installing a body designed for the intended application. After rolling off the production line, one in two Sprinter’s is provided with a body or conversion solution or add-on equipment produced by specialists for the vehicle's specific tasks, such as; school buses, hotel transfers, food trucks and ambulance.