Microsoft to Highlight Diversity and Inclusion at the Very First Ignite Tour to Be Held in Dubai

The global annual technology conference “Microsoft Ignite | The Tour” is all set to pave its path in Dubai for the very first time. In its inaugural event, Microsoft will continue to play a key role in driving the global conversation around workplace diversity and inclusion issues.

The two-day stop in the UAE on the Microsoft Ignite | The Tour, will include a Diversity and Technology track devoted to exploring the benefits of an inclusive work environment.

“Microsoft has long spearheaded international co-operation on diversity and inclusion at work, collaborating with like-minded partners on addressing a range of issues and help change the tide to make things better for future generations.” said Leila Serhan, Public Sector Director, Microsoft Gulf. “Only when organisations commit themselves to workplaces free of barriers to advancement, do they truly tap into the full potential of their human resources.”

At Ignite, Microsoft’s Diversity and Technology track will explore ways that businesses and governments can empower people of all genders, ethnicities and abilities to accelerate their technology careers and advocate for themselves in the workplace.

Microsoft speakers taking part in the Diversity and Technology track include Lathika Pai, Country Head, Microsoft for Start-ups MENA; Phoummala Schmitt, Senior Cloud Ops Advocate, Microsoft and Anu Sabapathy, HR Director, Microsoft Gulf.

The track will also tackle how individuals and organisations can help change the tide and make things better by making positive changes today that the next generation can inherit. Industry experts on overcoming barriers to diversity and inclusion will share their experiences with delegates, explaining how HR teams can help, as well as dealing with issues such as work-life balance, self-care and dealing with burnout. And D&I specialists will also confront the challenges facing female entrepreneurs and why and how companies can do more to include women in leadership positions.

The event will cover more than 100 workshops and over 350 experts sharing their insights and global technology innovations to regional audiences and bring together developers and technology professionals from across the region to learn, explore and connect with the community. Attendees will gain practical insights into the future of Cloud, data, IoT and Artificial intelligence technologies and have an opportunity to schedule meetups with Microsoft engineers, regional developers and entrepreneurs..