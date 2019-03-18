Millennium Resort Mussanah Hosts Business Leaders of the MELA Network

Participants of MELA masterclass

Millennium Resort Mussanah, developed by Omran, the leading tourism-related investment‚ development and Management Company in Oman, is proud to announce their association with MELA Network, the MENA region’s leading community of business leaders.

The property is pleased to host more than 100 exceptional leaders from 14 countries across the MENA region from business, education and civil society sectors. The leaders visited Oman to unveil the network’s 10th Milestone Leadership Masterclass from February 26 – March 9, 2019.

Millennium Resort Mussanah, surrounded by the magnificent views of the Hajar mountains and an oasis of calm Gulf of Oman, offers technology-driven meeting spaces and resort-inspired facilities such as zip-line, aqua-fun and sailing and diving trips for travellers to enjoy a diverse range of pursuits for rejuvenation. The hotel also offers a myriad of dining choices to suit the palate of every discerning guest.

The MELA Network Masterclass is an annual intensive 10-day immersion leadership program that focuses on the real-life applications of leadership skills through breakout sessions. Participation at the Masterclass empowers upcoming business leaders to play an active role in enabling positive change in the region and the world. It also provides an opportunity to engage with international business innovators, instructors, and public figures.

Dermot Birchall, General Manager at Millennium Resort Mussanah said, “We were delighted to host the participants of the prestigious MELA Network and shine a spotlight on our benchmark meeting and event spaces. The property offers a perfect balance of business facilities and fun amenities as it delivers on perfectly suited set up for meetings and adrenaline-filled indoor and outdoor activities for the participants to unwind.”