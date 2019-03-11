Millennium Resort Mussanah Hosts Participants of the 9th Edition of Mussanah Race Week

During the event

Millennium Resort Mussanah, developed by Omran, the leading tourism-related investment‚ development and Management Company in Oman, recently hosted the participants of the ninth edition of the Mussanah Race Week. The most anticipated multi-class regatta was organized by Oman Sail, a non-profit organization that focuses on making sailing accessible to the Omani public.

The resort, perfectly situated along the waterfront, delivers a view like no other. Boasting spectacular ocean front and a stunning backdrop of the Al Hajar Mountains, the rooms at the property offers adrenaline-filled views of the action. It also features a private beach with azure waters, awe-inspiring coral population, hotspots for divers and snorkelers, and a number of adventurous family friendly activities at the hotel, making it the preferred choice of destination for the past 3 years for Mussanah Race Week.

The team designed special packages for participants, coaches and supporters of the event including entry fee, boat charter, airport transfers and accommodation along with access to the amenities and facilities at the property.

Dermot Birchall, General Manager, Millennium Resort Mussanah, said, “The Sultanate of Oman is a country of breathtaking natural beauty. Surrounded by the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, the country showcases great sailing conditions, amazing backdrop and extreme hospitable environment. We were delighted to host the participants of the event along with their coaches and supporters. The team at the property focused on delivering a warm and welcoming setting, along with fun-filled relaxing and adventure activities. We would like to congratulate the winners of the race week and would be glad to host more such events to showcase the natural beauty and hospitality of this hidden Arabian gem.”

The race received participation from 125 sailors, aged from eight to 16 years-old, from across the region and the international arena. The sport aims at establishing Oman as a regular destination on the global sailing circuit and also to provide long-term learning opportunities for the youth of Oman and enable them to showcase their talent.