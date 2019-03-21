Ministry of Climate Change and Environment Joins Forces with Gems Education to Support Special Olympics World Games 2019 Carbon Offset Initiative

Throughout the history of the United Arab Emirates, the environment has been a priority concern with strong institutional mechanisms to enhance environmental protection - starting with the foundation of the Supreme Committee for Environment in 1975, the Federal Authority for Environment in 1993, and the Ministry of Environment and Water in 2006. These developments reflect the increasing concern placed on environmental issues, at both the local and global levels, and the importance of addressing these concerns through the development of appropriate policies and regulations.
In 2016, the UAE leadership expanded the role of the Ministry of Environment and Water, to manage all aspects related to international and domestic climate change affairs. The establishment of the newly named Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is an important milestone. It enhances the UAE’s efforts to addressing the issue of climate change, through the implementation of comprehensive policies and initiatives to mitigate and adapt to climate change and protect our unique environmental systems.Less...
