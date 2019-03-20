Ministry of Finance Organises 'Financial Experiences Workshop’

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for the ministry of finance (mof) Disable alert for MoF Follow >

In order to support the UAE government's efforts to spread the culture of happiness and positivity, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) organised the "Financial Experiences Workshop" in the historic Shindagha district as part of its contribution to the celebration of the International Day of Happiness.

The workshop took place in the outer courtyard of the Architectural Heritage and Antiquities Department’s building in Shindagha, where HE Younis Haji Al-Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF, senior members of the Ministry and MoF’s youth employees attended. Retired MoF employees were also invited to share their experience, wisdom and expertise, so as to benefit the participants in managing their careers.

HE Younis Haji Al Khoori stressed the Ministry's commitment to achieving government visions and contributing to achieving positive results in the UAE's happiness goals, noting that the UAE was ranked among the top 10 countries worldwide in wellbeing indices of the 2018 World Poll.

The workshop launched with an opening speech, followed by a presentation of the ministry’s strategy along with its most important achievements and future plans, and then a dialogue with the ministry's retirees tackling a range of axes: The first axe titled "Years of Giving" included a brief overview on professional career paths and the most important features of getting experience. The second axe, "Fingerprint," reviewed the achievements and successes of the retirees during their careers, and the third and final axe, "The Secret of the Profession", presented a comprehensive overview of their skills and experience gained throughout, which contributed to their excellence in their respected field of work.

The participants also recorded a special video, in the form of a short speech addressed to the ministry’s youth, giving them advice and summarizing the work veterans’ career experience, along with an orientation in building their career.

It is worth mentioning that on 20 March each year, the United Arab Emirates celebrates World Happiness Day. The nation’s wise leadership is keen to include happiness and positivity at the heart of government policies, strategic planning processes and performance development in various sectors. Indicators and criteria have been developed to measure the level of happiness and positivity, formulate new concepts in improving government performance and services, and harness technology to benefit mankind, sustain society’s happiness and meet their aspirations.