Miral Marks a Major Step Towards Yas Bay Arena’s Completion

Miral, Abu Dhabi’s creator of destinations, marked a significant construction milestone at the Yas Bay Arena development with the installation of the arena’s longest roof truss. HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, and Eng. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, marked the occasion by leaving their signatures on the roof truss of the arena before it was lifted into place.

The first-of-its-kind multi-purpose indoor arena in Abu Dhabi, with a capacity of 18,000 is designed to accommodate large-scale and private events such as sporting competitions, corporate and MICE events, cultural performances, concerts, and other activities. This Arena is an integral part of Yas Bay’s waterfront destination, which is part of a 14 million square feet mixed-use area that is also in development on the southern end of Yas Island.

“The completion of Yas Bay Arena is a significant milestone for Yas Island. It is a testament of our commitment to creating world-class attractions within the live entertainment industry. It complements Yas Bay’s appeal as an emerging waterfront leisure and entertainment district and our overall ambition of making Yas Island a top global destination that entertains, thrills and excites visitors,” said HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral.

The autographed roof truss is one of a number of sustainable design features contributing to the arena’s green credentials. It supports a unique self-shading illuminated façade that will provide the venue with adequate daylight, while insulating heat and reducing overall energy consumption. The development will also integrate various other energy and water-efficient building systems and architectural treatments, to enable the arena to save 22.4 percent energy and 28 percent water, annually. Miral’s pioneering advances in the sustainable development of Yas Bay Arena have already seen the venue secure the ‘Sustainable Building Design of the Year’ award at the prestigious MENA Green Building Awards in July 2018.

The development of Yas Bay is a significant step in transforming the southern end of Yas Island and further strengthening the island’s appeal as a leading tourism destination. Alongside Yas Bay Arena, the iconic and vibrant waterfront project will comprise a promenade and pier with 37 cafés and restaurants, 19 retail outlets, a beach club, and two hotels.