Missing out on Drink Specials? Create Your Own ‘Happy Hour’ at Buhayra Lounge in Palace Downtown

Keep the brunch festivities going at Buhayra Lounge with two hours of unlimited house beverages and canapés under the shade of a palm tree or take a moment to relax inside a traditional Arabian tent.

Nestled in Palace Downtown, Buhayra Lounge truly captures the essence of Arabia with its vibrant contemporary ambience and new menu of Mediterranean delights complete with hand-crafted beverages.

Unwind with family and friends, take in the spectacular views of The Dubai Fountain and iconic Burj Khalifa as you explore the exciting menu of Buhayra Lounge curated by Executive Chef Avinash Mohan.

Buhayra lounge’s unique waterfront location on the Burj Lake, elegant cabanas amidst beautiful Palace Gardens, subdued lighting and lively music by the resident DJ sets the tone for an ultimate chic dining experience. The laidback vibe is further complemented with a range of flavourful hubbly bubbly.

Pick your Happy Hour at Buhayra Lounge

Why be bound by fixed hours, when you can set your own? At Buhayra Lounge, it’s Happy Hour when you say it is! Select any two hours of your liking to enjoy our special Happy Hour deal. Sip on free-flowing beverages and savour a selection of unlimited canapés at your leisure. Sundowners can unwind and watch the city light up and shimmer with Buhayra Lounge’s perfectly blended beverages. The menu includes premium sparkling, homemade sangrias, and an array of refreshing drinks bursting with tropical fruits including lychees and berries.

Date: Daily, except Friday

Time: Any two hours between 12pm to 2am

Price: AED 199 per person

Post-brunch revelries at Buhayra Lounge

Keep the brunch festivities going at Buhayra Lounge with two hours of unlimited house beverages and canapés under the shade of a palm tree or take a moment to relax inside a traditional Arabian tent. The vibrant open-air poolside setting and exceptional culinary menu of Buhayra lounge is perfect to cap off your day with golden sunsets and mesmerising spectacle of The Dubai Fountain.

Date: Every Friday

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Price: AED 149 per person

For reservations, please call +971 4 8883444; email dine@emaar.ae or visit palacehotels.com