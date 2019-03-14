Address Hotels + Resorts is a premium luxury hotel and residences brand. It’s chic. It’s exciting. It’s the ultimate Address. The first brand launched by Emaar Hospitality Group, the hotel group has positioned itself as a choice perfect for business, leisure and group travellers.
Missing out on Drink Specials? Create Your Own ‘Happy Hour’ at Buhayra Lounge in Palace Downtown
Nestled in Palace Downtown, Buhayra Lounge truly captures the essence of Arabia with its vibrant contemporary ambience and new menu of Mediterranean delights complete with hand-crafted beverages.
Unwind with family and friends, take in the spectacular views of The Dubai Fountain and iconic Burj Khalifa as you explore the exciting menu of Buhayra Lounge curated by Executive Chef Avinash Mohan.
Buhayra lounge’s unique waterfront location on the Burj Lake, elegant cabanas amidst beautiful Palace Gardens, subdued lighting and lively music by the resident DJ sets the tone for an ultimate chic dining experience. The laidback vibe is further complemented with a range of flavourful hubbly bubbly.
Pick your Happy Hour at Buhayra Lounge
Why be bound by fixed hours, when you can set your own? At Buhayra Lounge, it’s Happy Hour when you say it is! Select any two hours of your liking to enjoy our special Happy Hour deal. Sip on free-flowing beverages and savour a selection of unlimited canapés at your leisure. Sundowners can unwind and watch the city light up and shimmer with Buhayra Lounge’s perfectly blended beverages. The menu includes premium sparkling, homemade sangrias, and an array of refreshing drinks bursting with tropical fruits including lychees and berries.
Date: Daily, except Friday
Time: Any two hours between 12pm to 2am
Price: AED 199 per person
Post-brunch revelries at Buhayra Lounge
Keep the brunch festivities going at Buhayra Lounge with two hours of unlimited house beverages and canapés under the shade of a palm tree or take a moment to relax inside a traditional Arabian tent. The vibrant open-air poolside setting and exceptional culinary menu of Buhayra lounge is perfect to cap off your day with golden sunsets and mesmerising spectacle of The Dubai Fountain.
Date: Every Friday
Time: 4pm to 6pm
Price: AED 149 per person
For reservations, please call +971 4 8883444; email dine@emaar.ae or visit palacehotels.com
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Same-day service deliveries in GCC an untapped market: Wing CEO
- So cool it's hot: Saudi Arabia's $3.2B HVACR market driven by construction boom
- Oman sees steady upswing in fishing industry
- Breathe easier with LG Saudi Arabia’s new indoor ventilation system
- Careem offers discounts to riders headed to the gym!