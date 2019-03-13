Modest Fashion and Beauty Weekend Highlights

The third edition of the Modest Fashion and Beauty weekend, hosted at Yas Mall, saw thousands of visitors enjoy 18 runway shows and more than 180 ready-to-wear, modest outfits, created by more than 21 brands, celebrating the elegance of dressing conservatively.

Inspired by the colours of Spring, the new season fashion reflected Yas Mall’s strong fashion portfolio of retailers. Marks & Spencer revealed outfits from its new SS19 Modest Collection at the event, which features on-trend pieces with relaxed tailoring, shapes and prints on flowing fabrics, stylish high neck maxi dresses and wide leg crepe trousers. The collection’s Cool Comfort™technology is designed to keep women cool and comfortable from morning to evening even in the height of Summer.

With Yas Mall’s Spend & Win promotion running until 21 March 2019, shoppers can take advantage of the fantastic prizes on offer. The promotion gives those who spend AED 200 or more at the mall, a chance to win a helicopter ride around Abu Dhabi, a two-night hotel stay or a Personal Shopper Experience with an AED 10,000 Yas Mall gift card.

Built on the great success of the first and second editions, the Modest Fashion and Beauty event featured an array of shows, beauty and styling tips and activities for women of all ages in a three-day event held at Aldar Properties’ Yas Mall.