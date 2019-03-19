Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency Sign MoU During the Global Space Congress in Abu Dhabi

During the agreement

To enhance the cooperation strategy with different government organisations in the region, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has signed a cooperation, information and data-sharing agreement with the Bahrain's National Space Science Agency (NSSA) for the application of satellite images and space research sciences. The MoU was signed by HE Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman of MBRSC, and HE Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Supervision & Control of NSSA, during the second Global Space Congress, launched today at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi and ends at 21st, March 2019.

The agreement aims to expand the cooperation scope between the two entities through the exchange of practical experience and human resources in the satellite and scientific fields that include satellite, space sciences and remote sensing, their applications, satellite communications and world navigation systems by usage of satellites. The MoU states that MBRSC shall supply NSSA with multi – spectral satellite images and high-quality and corrected panchromatic images with coordinates system approved by NSSA and which will be captured via satellites launched by MBRSC. NSSA shall also develop the current and future requirements associated with remote sensing and satellite images, provide the MBRSC with them for consideration, approval and provision according to priorities and available possibilities and provide the MBRSC with spatial and geographical data agreed to by both parties for processing satellite images and data.

HE AlMansoori stressed the importance of strategic partnerships with government organisations in the region; "This MoU supports MBRSC vision to contribute to the transfer of expertise and knowledge to the region and supporting other institutions and agencies in the space sector. Moreover, this cooperation with Bahrain's NSSA will contribute to building smart and distinctive cities based on the latest space science and remote sensing systems and applications. This comes with the context of the MBRSC research and development efforts in satellite services. The agreement will also contribute to enhancing cooperation for both sides through the exchange of practical experience and human resources development in the space and scientific fields," said AlMansoori.

HE Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed expressed his pleasure for signing the MoU and said: “This MoU is a framework for an existing cooperation between MBRSC and NSSA, and it will open new horizons of cooperation in the field of space and its sciences and applications; it also enhances the presence of Arab countries in the space sector which reflects the vision of the leadership in both countries and their efforts to achieve sustainable development and prosperity.”

HE commended the advanced level of MBRSC and its advanced technical contributions and the national capabilities it boasts. HE stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and the Kingdom.

The NSSA shall work to refine and enhance the skills of its staff in the space field through cooperation in the research, training, information and knowledge exchange fields, as well as organising conferences, workshops and exhibitions relevant to satellite image applications in remote sensing and GIS fields.

The terms of the agreement included the possible technical cooperation between the two parties so that MBRSC can identify the Bahraini NSSA needs and take them into account in designing the future satellite specifications and study the available programs and tools that may be efficient and useful in GIS and remote sensing applications.

The two parties shall form a joint working team to review the implementation process of the terms of this MoU, to complete the data exchange process and confirm that MBRSC will share satellite images with Bahraini NSSA to use it in various government sectors, departments and NSSA agencies after agreeing with MBRSC on the sectors that will use these images.

Through participating in Global Space Congress, MBRSC is keen to enter into strategic agreements and partnerships for developing and enhancing space research to provide the various space centers with the required data via its satellites for the provision of the necessary high-resolution information and data, in addition to launching cooperation between the various international centers specialized in space sciences and applications to confirm UAE's position as one of the leading countries in the space science field and to continue exerting all efforts to achieve the National Space Strategy 2030.