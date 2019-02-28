National Bank of Fujairah Awarded ‘Dubai Chamber CSR Label for the Period of H2 of 2018

NBF team receiving CSR Label

National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC announced today that it has been awarded the Dubai Chamber CSR Label for the period H2 of 2018. This award demonstrates the bank’s strong commitment to CSR and its ongoing efforts in taking practical measures to ensure that CSR is an integral part of its operations.

Organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the CSR Label is the first voluntary standard on CSR and sustainability tailored to the Middle East. It is designed to recognise a company’s approach to CSR and substantiality across four impact areas: workplace, marketplace, community and environment. Every year, the category receives a growing number of submissions from organisations across all sectors to improve their CSR strategy, related policies and management practices.

Commenting on this award, NBF’s CEO Vince Cook said: “We are very proud to be receiving this award from the Dubai Chamber CSR Label. Our second-year recognition is testament to our commitment to strengthening our corporate responsibility strategy on an ongoing basis. At NBF, success stretches beyond just taking care of short term profit oriented priorities, to finding better ways to operate in a responsible and sustainable manner.”

NBF’s participation in the CSR Label represents an opportunity for the bank to underscore its ongoing commitment to CSR while capitalising on the tool it offers to measure its performance, identify gaps and drive change accordingly. After a rigorous assessment, NBF was singled out as one of the high-performing organisations in the implementation of CSR and sustainability.

The CSR Label recognised the progressive workplace as NBF’s core strength. This is testament to the bank’s solid HR strategy focused on championing an enabling working environment that allows employees to thrive and reach their utmost potential. Amongst the key drivers of the bank’s unwavering success is the bank’s employee engagement strategy, training and development mechanisms, Emiratisation practices and growth-oriented customer relationships.

The CSR Label also recognised the bank’s efforts in leading community initiatives such as the bank’s partnership with ENABLE social enterprise which is designed to raise awareness about people of determination and on SME inclusion and our association with Emirates Nature-WWF further supporting them on various conservation initiatives across the UAE.The bank has also encouraged its employees to participate in some of its other initiatives such as blood donation drive, can collection, Ramadan campaigns among others. In addition the bank is also a signatory of the Dubai Declaration on sustainable finance.