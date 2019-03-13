National Bank of Fujairah Hosts Exclusive Seminar for Emirati Businesswomen

National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) held an exclusive seminar on diamonds and precious stones, in partnership with Dusoul by Dhamani and organised by GIA (Gemological Institute of America), targeting Emirati businesswomen, the bank’s Elham clientele. The session is an extension of the bank’s efforts to equip clients with industry knowledge by leveraging its network of partners. This session offered Emirati businesswomen with the knowledge on diamonds and jewellery to ultimately guide their purchasing decisions.

Commenting on the event, Head of Elham Unit, Zainab Hussein Ahmed Ibrahim stated: “We are very pleased to be working with industry specialists, Dhamani and GIA, to support our Elham clientele with the right knowledge on diamonds and their underlying value. Emirati women heavily invest in diamonds and jewellery and as such, we put together this knowledge-exchange platform to add value to this important client base. Inspired by Sheikh Zayed’s vision to empower Emirati women and equip them with the right tools to succeed, this initiative represents an example of our efforts to support Emirati businesswomen to make informed financial decisions. We would like to thank Dhamani, one of our long-term partners for organising this event and ensuring its success.”

The seminar welcomed a big group of Emirati businesswomen and covered an array of topics on diamonds and jewellery aimed at familiarising attendees with their key features and characteristics that help define their unique value. By the end of the session, attendees were able to identify the foundational attributes of diamonds and gemstones, where they came from and how they reach the marketplace. The session also focused on educating attendees on how combinations of colour, clarity, cut and carat weight determine value and translate diamond characteristics into features and benefits.

This is just one among numerous initiatives supporting Emirati businesswomen. Just last week, NBF announced its partnership with the Emirati Women’s Conference in an effort to cement its commitment to nurturing the success journey of Emirati female entrepreneurs. While the event championed the key achievements of Emirati women, the bank celebrated the successful accomplishments of its Elham clientele across various sectors. Moving forward, the bank will continue to seek the right platforms to recognise these successes and add value to its customers.