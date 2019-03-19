National Bank of Fujairah Offers Opportunities to Aspiring Emiratis at Careers UAE 2019

During the event

National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC is participating at this week’s Careers UAE 2019 in Dubai, the latest edition of the prominent recruitment, education, and training event exclusively for UAE Nationals. This complements the bank’s ongoing efforts in highlighting its leading position as a leading employer brand amongst Emiratis. NBF’s participation in this job fair is another testament to its support of the government’s Emiratisation programme in the banking sector.

A key element of NBF’s HR strategy focuses on supporting the career aspiration of the nation’s youth and developing their skills as to prepare them to take on leadership roles within the bank. As such, the bank invests in offering its Emirati employees opportunities to train and grow on the career ladder while advancing the bank’s objectives and contributing to the UAE’s economic growth. The bank continues to bolster its resources to provide management trainee programmes as well as career advancement and national development programmes to prepare UAE National employees for management positions and leadership roles.

NBF continues to be a leading force in Emiratisation across the banking sector and is often looked upon for success stories. Commenting on the bank’s participation in the job fair, Abdulla Aleter, NBF’s Head of HR said: “People are the backbone of our business and they are the key drivers to success. At NBF, we continue to support the inclusion of Emiratis in the banking sector and believe in the great potential they can bring to the bank. As such, we will continue to bolster our Emiratisation initiatives while providing a positive and stimulating environment in which UAE Nationals can thrive”.