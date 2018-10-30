National Bank of Fujairah Waives Processing Fees on Education Loans During the Najah Exhibition in Abu Dhabi

he bank will showcase its latest proposition Ajyal at the event, NBF’s tailor-made service focused on supporting the needs and aspirations of the young Emirati generation.

National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC announced today that it will be waiving processing fees on education loans as part of its participation at the 12th edition of Abu Dhabi’s Najah Exhibition. Slated to take place between October 31st until November 2nd, the three-day comprehensive event catered specifically for prospective university students, their parents and teachers. The bank will showcase its latest proposition Ajyal at the event, NBF’s tailor-made service focused on supporting the needs and aspirations of the young Emirati generation.

A recent study conducted by NBF in collaboration with Ipsos revealed that 35% of young Emiratis between the ages of 18-25 believe that getting an education from a reputable institution is the most important pre-requisite for securing a successful future. Also, 33% of respondents mentioned that they choose their bank as they get ready to enter university to act as their partner to achieve future milestones.

Aiming to position itself as the partner for the young generation, NBF is participating in the Najah Exhibition shortly after making an appearance at the Youth Hub event as part of its efforts to raise awareness about Ajyal. In addition to availing the zero processing fees during the fair, parents who apply for education loan can get up to AED300,000 or 20 times their salary and benefit from flexible repayment terms of up to 48 months as well as competitive interest rates.