National Bank of Oman and OMINVEST Sign OMR 80 Million Long-Term Credit Facility Agreement

National Bank of Oman and OMINVESThave signed a long-term secured credit facility agreement for OMR 80 million

Follow > Disable alert for Oman International Development Disable alert for Ominvest Disable alert for National Bank of Oman Follow >

National Bank of Oman (NBO) and Oman International Development and Investment Company (OMINVEST) have signed a long-term secured credit facility agreement for OMR 80 million to support OMINVEST’s initiative for diversification and long-term growth in the Sultanate of Oman.

“This agreement highlights NBO’s ability to structure tailor-made financing solutions for large-scale and multinational corporations and further cements our partnership with OMINVEST. NBO continues to support strategically important private sector organizations which are instrumental for the future growth of key sectors of the economy,”said Nasser Salim Said Al Rashdi, General Manager - Chief Commercial Banking Officerat NBO.

Abdulaziz Al Balushi, Group Chief Executive Officer at OMINVEST said: “The credit facility with NBO offers us the financial flexibility and strength to grow and expand the group’s investment portfolio across various strategic business segments. We value the ongoing support of NBO and look forward to growing from strength to strength together.”

NBO enjoys a long-standing history and proven track record in supporting business and making banking more convenient and accessible. The Bank’s comprehensive suite of products and services with corporate lending channels that are underpinned by rigorous due diligence and credit assessment processes,makes it the ideal partner of choice for mid and large-sized corporations and multinationals.