National Bank of Oman Offers Motorists Hassle-Free Insurance Coverage

National Bank of Oman

National Bank of Oman (NBO) has teamed up with leading insurance company Takaful Oman to offer its customers market-leading Shariah-compliant motor insurance; ‘Takaful Motor Plan’. Tailored to protect vehicles, the insurance covers cars of all ages and comes with extensive coverage, including loss of or damage to vehicles, accidental collision or overturning, theft, fire or the malicious act of a third party. Additionally, it has third-party liability and natural perils cover.

“As our customer’s financial partners, we have a responsibility to protect and safeguard their belongings,” said John Chang, General Manager and Chief Retail Banking Officer at NBO. “Our insurance plan is unique and has been carefully designed to provide not only maximum coverage but also great value, unlike anything in the market. Customers looking to secure their vehicles can rest assured that our insurance policies will provide them with the peace of mind they want and seek.”

The protection also comes with outstanding free benefits including UAE cover, personal accident cover for up to five passengers, medical expenses for emergencies due to an accident in the insured vehicle, roadside assistance and dealership repairs for the first year. Customers can also take advantage of a replacement car for up to 15 days, a pickup and delivery service for routine car maintenance once a year, and annual worldwide travel cover with unlimited trips of up to 92 consecutive days per trip, all at a nominal additional cost.

Offered at competitive rates, customers can enroll with few quick and easy steps; hassle-free. To find out more, visit any branch or contact NBO’s call centre on 80077077.