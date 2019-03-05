National Bank of Oman Praises Omani Professionals Dedication to Financial Industry During CFA Charter Award Ceremony

During the ceremony

Committed toempowering Omani professionals to reach their full potential, National Bank of Oman (NBO) sponsored Oman’s Fourth Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charter Award 2019 ceremony and dinner held at its Azaiba headquarters. Held under the patronage of H.E. Tahir bin Salim bin Abdullah Al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman, 15 investment experts were presented certificates declaring them CFA Charter, in addition to 19 recognized for completing level 3 examination. The evening also comprised of a panel discussion on Oman’s diversification agenda and the opportunities and challenges it faces as it moves closer to a post-oil economy.

Yaseen Al-Lawati, Head of Investment Banking Division at NBO, said, “The bank congratulates the graduates. Their hard work, perseverance and dedication has paid off and they are an inspiration to their peers. Their belief in themselves and passion for the financial industry is a reflection of their commitment to professional development and dedication to making a positive contribution to the industry.”

He added, “The growth of our people is key for progress and unlocking young people’s full promise is vital for our socio-economic development. Youth are the backbone of the country’s future, and supporting their ambitious plans is our responsibility.”

On average, it takes up to four years to obtain the international certification. In addition to passing the exams, candidates must also have at least four years of work experience in the investment profession and must also abide by the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct, which they reaffirm every year. To date, the institute has more than 70 certified financial analysts and members, including investment portfolio analysts, investment officials in addition to a number of senior financial advisors.