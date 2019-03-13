National Bank of Oman Showcases Promising Job Opportunities at CBFS Career Fair

National Bank of Oman (NBO), the first local bank in the Sultanate of Oman, was founded in 1973 and is today one of the leading banks in Oman. The Bank serves its customers in Oman through 70 Branches and 177 ATMs and CCDMs as well as 3 Branches in Egypt and 1 in U.A.E.
NBO is committed to community involvement through its corporate citizenship programmes and is an active supporter of a range of worthy causes in Oman, with emphasis on health and human services, civic, education, environment youth and women, and arts and culture.
Contact Information:
P.O. Box 751
Muscat Ruwi 112
Oman