National Bank of Oman Showcases Promising Job Opportunities at CBFS Career Fair

During the event

Investing in the future of Omani youth, National Bank of Oman (NBO) was the Gold Sponsor of the Annual College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) Career and Training Opportunities Fair 2019. NBO’s participation comes as part of the Bank’s unwavering commitment to developing the country’s human capital, and an opportunity to meet with students to highlight the rewarding career paths and job opportunities offered at NBO.

The Bank’s representatives were on hand to engage with students and job seekers, and the HR team presented NBO’s nurturing work culture in its continued pursuit of excellence and innovation.

With Omanisation at 92.55%, fostering local talent remains a priority at NBO. The Bank implements a number of programs to support, train, and up-skill national talent to develop a market-leading workforce that will drive the future growth of both the Bank and the industry at large.