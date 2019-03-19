New 2019 Cadillac CT6 Makes Its Middle East Debut

Cadillac CT6 MCM 2019

Cadillac revealed the new 2019 CT6 for the first time in the Middle East at this year’s EXCS luxury car show (14-17 March) The luxury car brand showcased its flagship facelifted sedan model alongside the new XT4 compact SUV, the XT5 mid-size SUV and the 2019 Escalade full-size SUV.

Making its regional debut on the exhibition’s Cadillac stand at the Hilton Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the new 2019 CT6 incorporates the brand’s new “Y” trim level strategy, which first came to the Cadillac XT4.

Represented at the show by the 335hp 3.6L V6 model, the new 2019 CT6 will be fitted with a standard 10-speed automatic transmission that combines smooth operation with dynamic response, and benefit from one of the industry’s most advanced automotive body structures.

Cadillac’s new 2019 CT6 boasts a bold new styling inspired by the design language first seen on the acclaimed Escala concept car, as exemplified by the horizontal front and rear lights and front grille. As well as delivering a luxurious cabin and premium standards of equipment, the new model offers a connected environment and in-vehicle experience that is truly differentiated from the rest of the line-up, courtesy of the brand’s most advanced infotainment interface – the Cadillac User Experience.

Regarded as one of Cadillac’s embodiments of excellence, the 2019 CT6 flagship sedan features a host of innovative technologies developed to achieve dynamic performance, efficiency and agility unseen in the large luxury car segment. The CT6 is fitted with a total of seven cameras, covering the entire surface area of the car. The cameras ‎work to support features such as Lane Keeping Assist and Night ‎Vision features and provide safety of drivers and passengers. The CT6 also utilizes four of the seven cameras to record video of the vehicle's surroundings; ‎which is automatically enabled once the sensors detect any movement near the car.

Christian Soemmer, Managing Director, Cadillac Middle East said: “The new 2019 CT6 offers a new formula for luxury in the premium car sector. With its bold design and cutting-edge, driver-focused technology, it provides a strong proposition for Middle East buyers looking for a luxury car that delivers on all fronts.”

Also on display is the XT4, Cadillac’s first-ever compact SUV. Launched in the Middle East in December, the all-new XT4 features the brand’s new 2.0L Turbo engine and advanced technology. Setting high standards of innovation in one of the industry’s fastest growing segments, the model delivers expressive design, confident performance and a spacious interior.

Cadillac’s global best-selling mid-size luxury SUV, the XT5 has been refreshed for 2019. Tailored for comfort and designed for all occasions, the 2019 Cadillac XT5 offers versatility with Cadillac style and refinement. Featuring a suite of class-leading available safety features and all-weather, road-handling confidence, the XT5 offers outstanding technology and innovation for an exceptional driving experience.

Firmly established as a global benchmark among large luxury SUVs, the 2019 Escalade completes the line-up at the show, raising the bar with its bold design, powerful capability and luxurious accommodations. It comes in standard and extended-length Escalade ESV versions – the greater length in the latter model increases space for third-row passengers and more than doubles the cargo space. For 2019 there is also a New Escalade Sport Edition that introduces an aggressive black-accented look.

The EXCS International Luxury Motor show is in its twelfth year, and can claim to be the leading show in the Middle East dedicated to luxury car brands.