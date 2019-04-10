New Samsung Galaxy A80: Built for the Era of Live

Samsung Galaxy A80

reveals the new Galaxy A80 – a smartphone created for the way people are engaging in the Era of Live. People are increasingly using their smartphones to share live interactions – capturing spontaneous photos, streaming live video and connecting over shared experiences that are happening right now. We are moving from the ‘era of the selfie’ to the ‘era of live’, where people are fostering more genuine and meaningful connections.Built to drive this evolution, the Galaxy A80 offers compelling innovations: a captivating, full-screen display, Samsung’s first revolutionary rotating camera and an intelligent battery.

“Consumers are at the center of everything we do and they search for devices personalized to their specific lifestyle. Armed with our expertise, global capabilities and rich consumer insights, Samsung is uniquely positioned to provide innovations for everyone,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy A Series provides a range of models so everyone can choose a device that fits their unique needs and enables them to pursue their passions. The Galaxy A80 offers premium features for digital natives who want to fully engage in the Era of Live.”

Capture the world as you see it

Created with Samsung’s first rotating camera, the Galaxy A80 lets people seamlessly capture the world around them. When users select the selfie mode in the camera app, the three cameras automatically pop-up from the back of the phone and rotate. The innovative camera mechanism delivers the same extraordinary triple camera experience with the same high-resolution lens, front and rear, so you never have to scarify on quality.

With the 48MP main camera, users can now shoot vivid images day and night. The Galaxy A80’s 3D Depth camera offers Live Focus videos by scanning objects for measurement and depth. Built with an Ultra Wide-angle lens with the same viewing angle as the human eye, so your favorite views can be shared with less panning.

The Super Steady video mode helps you effortlessly capture content by reducing video shake to ensure smooth, pro-level action videos. And with other intelligent camera features such as Scene Optimizer that can recognize and enhance up to 30 scenes, and Flaw Detection that automatically identifies glitches before you click, you’ll never miss the perfect shot.

Enjoy immersive multimedia experiences

Enabled by the rotating camera, people can experience an uninhibited view with Samsung’s first New Infinity Display. Featuring the6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen, Galaxy A80 brings you content in vivid detail, letting you get fully immersed in every game, video, photo and story.

Galaxy A80’s Dolby Atmos lets you lose yourself in the sound with a 360-degree audience experience when using earphones or Bluetooth speakers.

Stay connected for longer

The Galaxy A80’s 3,700mAh battery and its Super-Fast Charging at 25W capabilities keep you connected for longer and gives you more freedom by allowing you to charge your phone quickly – so you don’t miss a beat.

The Galaxy A80 also features an intelligent battery which learns your daily routine and app usage patterns to optimize your phone’s power consumption. The Adaptive Power Saving Mode enables users to be reassured knowing the smart battery is running most efficiently for the best performance needed.

Access what you need, when you need it– safely and securely

The Galaxy A80’s Intelligent Performance Enhancer provides AI-powered performance optimization software, which adjusts the battery, CPU and RAM of your device based on your unique usage, helping your phone work harder and launch apps faster when you need them.

Bixby Routines helps keep you on track by learning your app usage patterns and analyzing your habits so that it knows which features you need, when you need them. Bixby Routines automates your everyday tasks and apps based on your routine, such as driving or being at work.

Fortified by Samsung Knox, Samsung’s defense-grade security platform designed to protect from chipset to software, people can enjoy the freedom of connection safely on Galaxy A80. This allows people to use Samsung Pass to access apps and websites by using biometric authentication. To increase ease-of-use, a fingerprint scanner was embedded on-screen so people can intuitively unlock their phone.

To complement people’s active lifestyles, Galaxy A80 includes button-activated or hands-free Bixby so that users can get connected to the information needed more conveniently. Users can also easily access other features such as Bixby Vision, Bixby Home, and Reminder while on-the-go. The Galaxy A80 also features key Galaxy experiences including Samsung Health, Samsung Pay*and more.

Express your style with an elegant design

The Galaxy A80 is available in three colors: Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black. The Angel Gold color includes elements of pink, while the Ghost White option combines some blue characteristics, so these colors look different depending on light direction and reflection.

The Galaxy A80’s sleek design and comfortable, ergonomic grip ensures it fits comfortably in your hand – so it’s easy to use when on-the-go.

For more information about the Galaxy A Series, visit www.samsungmobilepress.com, www.news.samsung.com/galaxy or www.samsung.com/galaxy

*Availability may vary by market