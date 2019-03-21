Nikki Beach Hotels on Track to Realizing Long Term Strategic Vision

Alexander Schneider، President of Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts

In his first interview as President of Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts, Alexander Schneider confirmed that the division is on track to achieve its strategic vision, which includes doubling the hotels and resorts portfolio by 2022.

At present, Nikki Beach has 4 resorts and 13 beach clubs worldwide. Schneider and his team have started an expansion strategy that will see the distinctively curated Nikki Beach brand rise in a variety of different markets.

Schneider stated, “2019 is a great so far and very important for us as a company. We have a healthy pipeline of new projects that will be announced very soon. We are very careful with our expansion strategy as we have a clearly defined brand that is extremely niche, and this enables us to stay ahead of mainstream hospitality concepts. Due to this specificity, we are very particular with our expansion plans and know exactly in which destinations we want to grow in.”

Alexander Schneider has been working with the brand since April 2016, heading the opening of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, one of the most versatile and disruptive resort concepts in the Middle East.

He added, “Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts’ success lies in the fact that its team is able to turn ideas into reality and maintain momentum. Between our four existing hotels in Greece, Turkey, Dubai and Thailand, we were not only able to establish our lifestyle concept, but also managed to

revolutionize the way we work with partners, investors and guests. It is very rare for a hospitality chain to operate for 20 years and still be family-owned, so it makes me very happy that we beat the odds and emerged at the end of 2018 with fantastic performances across all our properties, and an exciting lineup of new projects.”

Most recently, the division opened its first regional office in Barcelona. Schneider commented, “Although the heart of the brand remains in Miami, it was crucial for us to be closer to our European and Mediterranean partners and investors. Additionally, we have a significant presence in Thailand and one of our most successful properties located in Dubai, an iconic business hub. It is an indicator that we want to be close to all our global stakeholders while marking the beginning of our Asian chapter.”

Schneider also appreciated the UAE leadership for welcoming Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts into Dubai and for enabling its growth and success in the city. He credited the UAE’s exceptional standards of safety, security, food hygiene, touristic opportunities, its strategic location, and rapid pace of development for being instrumental in creating the ideal environment for new businesses.

Schneider commented on his appointment as President of Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts, and his role in shaping the future of Nikki Beach Hotels saying, “I am honored, humbled and grateful for my new role. From the moment I joined Nikki Beach almost three years ago, I have insisted on maintaining consistency across the brand and remaining focused on implementing our vision across all properties. Ultimately, we are all about celebrating life, and staying cutting edge across all levels, be it accommodation, food and beverage, or entertainment. Despite the new title, executing the brand’s vision will always be my primary duty.”

For over two decades, Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts has brought its zen-inspired experiences to guests across the world. With a reputation for blending the trendy island lifestyle with world-class accommodation and amenities, the company has developed strong relationships with trade partners, developers and owners in a wide variety of different markets. Now, with an expanded collection of innovative concepts, the division aims to build on this impressive legacy while bringing exceptional new hotels and resorts to exciting new destinations around the world.

For inquiries, please email info@nikkibeach.com.