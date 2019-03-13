Nissan and DOCOMO Test I2V Technology Using 5G in Moving Vehicle

Nissan’s heritage in the Middle East goes way back to 1957, when the first Nissan vehicle was sold in Saudi Arabia. Since then the Nissan Legacy has taken deep roots in the hearts of the Middle East people by becoming an integral part of their lives.
Currently Nissan is one of the most popular and successful automobile brands in the Middle East boasting of a strong line-up ranging from popular passenger cars to powerful 4x4 series and commercial vehicles.
In its quest to closely understand the local needs of its customers, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. in June, 1994 set up a regional Middle East head quarters in Dubai, thus becoming the first Japanese car manufacturer to accomplish this feat. The Nissan Middle East FZE office houses a highly sophisticated training center which serves as an excellent training ground for undertaking Nissan customer care and service activities.Less...
Contact Information:
Jebel Ali Free Zone,
P.O.BOX 61111
United Arab Emirates