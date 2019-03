NMC Wins ‘UAE Deal of the Year’

During the event

NMC, the largest private healthcare provider in the Middle East, was presented with the ‘UAE Deal of the Year’ award for their five-year USD$400m Sukuk transaction at the Islamic Finance News (IFN) Awards 2019.

Commenting on the win, Prasanth Manghat CEO of NMC Healthcare, said: “I am very pleased to accept the UAE Deal of the Year Award; this would not have been possible without the trust and faith investors have shown in us.”

Prasanth Manghat added: “Providing healthcare since 1975, NMC continues to grow and expand, and this award provides further incentive to help accomplish our present and future goals.”

At the prestigious IFN Awards 2019 several big names in the industry compete for a range of recognitions which are judged primarily under two categories, the Best Bank Polls, and Deals of the Year. Leading industries across the region were judged based on their contribution to the Islamic debt capital market space.

Honouring leaders in the Islamic debt capital market, the winners of the coveted IFN Awards are chosen based on feedback and votes from stakeholders.