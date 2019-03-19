Noor Capital Sponsors Gulf Finance and Business Forum

During the event

As part of its ongoing efforts to contribute to fostering economic activities and enhancing cooperation with investors in the GCC, Noor Capital, the leading financial investment sponsor of the Gulf Economic Forum, held in Kuwait under the title "The Gulf Economy, In the presence of the Secretary General of the, Dr. Hamad Al-Hasawi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of noor Capital and a large number of decision-makers and businessmen in the Gulf States.

"The Gulf Economic Forum is an important platform for Gulf and Arab economic relations and discusses the most important economic changes in the Arab financial markets and this is in line with our approach at Noor Capital to support and support efforts to develop markets," said Abdulla Al Suwaidi Executive Director – Strategic Planning and Innovation for Noor Capital. Arab finance and the promotion of investment operations in the region as all its recommendations and the issues discussed by a strategic economic dimension.

Abdulla Al Suwaidi stressed that the company's social responsibility requires us to support initiatives and events that contribute to the provision of knowledge and exchange of information between businessmen and investors, which greatly helps in building local and regional partnerships that support the overall development process in the GCC and the Arab region.

a keynote speech at the forum with the participation of Mohammed Hashad, Director of research and training at Noor Capital, at a seminar on the political and geopolitical changes that surround global markets and their impact on investors' performance.

On the last day of the forum, Noor Capital organized a seminar entitled "Criteria for the Selection and Evaluation of Brokerage Companies." The seminar aimed to protect investors and traders in the financial markets through awareness of trading activity and the development of financial and economic culture. The seminar was attended by a wide audience and participation.

