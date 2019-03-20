Oman Oil Marketing Company Signs Exclusive Agreement with 24GROUP

Signs Exclusive Agreement

Follow > Disable alert for 24GROUP Disable alert for Oman Oil Marketing Company Follow >

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) signed an exclusive agreementwith 24GROUP, one of the companies that specialise in the construction and promotion of advertising screens, to create advertising screens at its gas stations. Under the agreement, customers and visitors to the company's gas stations in Muscat will be able to watch HD advertising videos with LED technology around the clock.

David Kalife, Chief Executive Officer at OOMCO, said: “The agreement is a major development for the way our services are offered to consumers. As a dynamic sector for markets that adopts distinct advertising services, we chose 24GROUP as it is one of the most prominent and specialised companies in the UAE with extensive relationships with international advertising agencies. We are delighted to share experiences between two markets that achieve significant annual growth in advertising expenditure.”

Fadi Mohammed, Director General of 24GROUP, commented: “We aim to explore new ventures in the Sultanate of Oman that is experiencing remarkable advertising activity, substantial annual growth rates, and economic prosperity that requires complementary advertising services.”

Hussain bin Jama Al Ishaqi, OOMCO General Manager of Retail, said: “This will be a qualitative leap in Muscat’s advertising market that will rely on electronic technologies. It will allow for the presentation of advertising material and high-resolution video clips through a live broadcast that does not require prior preparation of production material.”

Al Ishaqi added: “We believe 24GROUP is the ideal partner to operate this type of display, requiring extensive experience in their construction, operation, and marketing. Concurrently, this contract is in line with OOMCO’s policy of serving its customers and providing best-quality services through its gas stations.”

Al Ishaqi confirmed: “This new investment is a result of our interest in keeping abreast of developments in global digital advertising; we are keen to be at the forefront of providing new technology and customer service. These screens are distinguished by their reduced production cost and electricity consumption compared to the techniques used in older screens.”

The new screens employ the most advanced HD LED technology which will help move the advertising industry to a newstage with their UHD image quality. 24GROUP has extensive advertising experience and services for a range of gas stations located throughout Dubai.

Established in 2003, OOMCO started its journey with only 75 gas stations and has now succeeded in increasing this number by more than two-fold with 202 stations spread throughout the Sultanate of Oman.