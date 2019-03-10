Oman Post Achieves Milestone International Professional Recognition

Sayyid Nasr Albusaidi, Director of Business Excellence at Oman Post during the meeting with the EFQM assessors.

Follow > Disable alert for Asyad Group Follow >

Oman Post, member of the Asyad Group, has been recognized as ‘Committed to Excellence’ (C2E) by the Brussels-based non-profit European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM). Awarded in recognition of the company’s optimization of its operations through the implementation of a cutting-edge Lean business framework, this professional certification is an important milestone in Oman Post’s journey to sustainable excellence.

Commenting on the EFQM C2E recognition, Abdulmalik Albalushi, Oman Post CEO, said: “This is truly a proud moment for Oman Post as we power forward with the transformation of our services and harness the exciting opportunities of today’s fast-moving international business environment.”

Noting that the award was made after in-depth on-site inspections, the Oman Post CEO added: “In coming to their decision, the EFQM assessors noted the great strides made by our company in streamlining operations since the introduction of Lean in October 2018 – just five months ago. Standing out in particular was the two-hour reduction in waiting time for inbound Oman Post Express Mail and the scaling back of holding time at the Royal Oman Police Customs Department from 24 to three hours. The upgrade and strengthening of our inventory efficiency was also remarked on by the assessment team.”

Al Balushi continued: “Oman Post will now capitalize on the energy and momentum that brought us to this landmark recognition, forging ahead to our next set of goals as we apply our Lean framework to build capability, drive innovation, identify opportunities, boost competitiveness, meet the needs of stakeholders, create value for customers, and improve service, performance and results.”

Commenting on Oman Post’s commitment to driving transformation as they put Lean principles into action, Sayyid Nasr Albusaidi, Director of Business Excellence at Oman Post said: “This landmark certification is undoubtedly a huge boost to Oman Post’s progress on the road to excellence. Inspired by this achievement, I know we will all now apply ourselves with renewed vigor to ensuring Oman Post is future-ready and future-proof, a beacon of excellence for our industry, an international logistics partner of choice, and a powerhouse of prosperity for the Sultanate.”

With a clear focus on delivering outstanding service, performance and results as well as always creating value for customers, Oman Post is dedicated to pursuing business excellence and deploying innovative approaches across all its operations. Offering a variety of freight services, including last-mile delivery, express mail, enhanced traditional postal services and e-commerce, the company’s extensive network includes 83 branches located across the Sultanate. Oman Post is currently leveraging its strengths and increasing its technological capabilities as it scales-up and grows through new services, assets, and collaborations.