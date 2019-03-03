Omantel Announces Winner of Jeep Compass in Makasib Lucky Draw

Dhofar Automotive the official distributor of Jeep Vehicles in Oman, and Omantel recently held the award ceremony to hand over the grand prize, a brand new Jeep Compass, to the lucky winner Mohammed Obaid Khalfan Al Azizi, who entered Omantel’s lucky draw for Makasib members. The promotion offered customers the chance to win various prizes such as a brand new Jeep Compass and iPhone amongst many other prizes.

On the occasion, Usama Al Rawas, Loyalty Management Manager at Omantel’s Consumer Business Unit, commented on the draw saying, “We would like to congratulate Mohammed Al Azizi on winning the Jeep Compass; which was offered as the grand prize of the Makasib Lucky Draw. We would like to thank Al Azizi for his loyalty to Omantel and his participation in the draw. And we encourage all Hayyak users to enrol into the Makasib programme; which we have designed specifically to enrich our customers’ experience when using our services.”

Biju Luckose, Marketing Manager of Dhofar Automotive said, “Dhofar Automotive is very happy to be hosting this ceremony, handing over the Jeep Compass to its new owner and winner of Omantel’s Makasib Lucky Draw, Mohammed Obaid Khalfan Al Azizi. We hope he enjoys the experience of driving the Compass – a CUV known for its impressive performance, spacious cabin, and iconic Jeep design. It is also one of vehicles equipped with the new Uconnect information and entertainment system.”

Makasib is a loyalty programme that is designed to enhance customer experience by offering an opportunity to benefit from a diverse range of rewards by earning points when using any of Omantel mobile, fixed line, and Internet services. Makasib status points can be redeemed for free minutes and data, bill discounts and cash vouchers. The popular rewards programme is divided into 4 tiers and each has its own benefits. These tiers are Al-Ufuq, Platinum, Gold and Silver. All Omantel subscribers are eligible to join Makasib programme.

“The Jeep Compass is equipped with the 2.4 litre Tigershark petrol engine and is paired to a nine speed automatic gearbox which results in a smooth driving experience as well as great performance. All in all, the Jeep Compass offers a unique blend of sporty features and everyday useability,” Added Biju.

Expressing his happiness at winning the Jeep Compass, Mohammed Al Azizi said, “I am overwhelmed with happiness at winning the Jeep Compass, it never occurred to me that I would win the grand prize. But I did! Just by calling *224*500# and entering Omantel’s Makasib lucky draw, I was lucky enough to win this great prize. I would like to thank Omantel for offering such amazing and exclusive offers to its subscribers.”

