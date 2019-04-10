Ooredoo’s Digital Post-paid Plans Offers Convenience and Flexibility

Users can either opt for a one-time subscription or auto-renewal when they subscribe to the new Shahry Digital add-ons.

Follow > Disable alert for Ooredoo Follow >

Offering a whole new world of opportunity, Ooredoo’s two flexible contract-free Shahry Digital post-paid plans allows customers the freedom to pick and choose the plan that best suits their mobile needs. The New Shahry 30 monthly plan offers 30 GB of internet and 1000 minutes while the New Shahry 15 plan offers 10 GB of internet and 300 minutes. A line up of fantastic add-ons including data, national and international voice bundles, digital (social, Stream On, AL7ANI) and roaming are also available for customers to enjoy and stay connected.

Users can either opt for a one-time subscription or auto-renewal when they subscribe to the new Shahry Digital add-ons. Data usage can be tracked and package changes can be effortlessly made through the Ooredoo App at anytime, anywhere.

To find out more about Ooredoo’s new products and services, head to www.ooredoo.om or visit the nearest Ooredoo store.