Ooredoo Group Earns Global Recognition for 5G Leadership at Mobile World Congress 2019

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Dell EMC Disable alert for Ooredoo Follow >

Ooredoo, one of the world’s leading ICT providers, has declared Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC19), its most successful edition of the show ever, with a record number of executives visiting its booth amid a myriad of internationally sensational technology demonstrations and deal signings.

Ooredoo set a new benchmark in telecommunications and generated global interest by demonstrating its 5G network and a plethora of 5G-enabled solutions at the show, including the world’s first 5G-enabled auonomous aerial taxi, innovative drone-based HD monitoring systems for stadium security, and immersive Virtual Reality football.

Ooredoo also signed numerous key deals for network enhancements and new services, as well as championing digital inclusion in emerging markets including Myanmar and Maldives.

With MWC19 held under the theme of “Intelligent Connectivity” Ooredoo was able to demonstrate its world-leading 5G network – the infrastructure that will power the intelligent connectivity solutions of the future – and showcase how the technology is ready to start digitally transforming society, industry and lives around the world.

As Qatar gears up to host the major global soccer tournament in 2022, Ooredoo showcased a variety of innovative services to assist visitors at mega events such as sports extravaganzas and music events, including object detection technology and intelligent connected apps. Ooredoo demonstrated Smart Fan Experience services to provide visitors with seamless experiences.

Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo, said: “Mobile World Congress 2019 was our largest and most successful to date. In line with the event’s theme ‘Intelligent Connectivity,’ we showed the world the huge strides we have made in 5G in enriching people’s digital lives and driving digital transformation. We also signed game-changing partnerships with the communications ecosystem to develop new apps and value-added services that can leverage 5G’s power.”

Ooredoo signed numerous strategic deals and partnerships to enhance its ‘Supernet,’ including accelerating its 5G network transformation across the Middle East, North Africa, and South East Asia with Artificial Intelligence solutions from P.I. Works.

For Qatar, Ooredoo and Ericsson announced a partnership for making the Ooredoo Supernet fully 5G-enabled to enhance people’s digital lives. A deal signed with Dell EMC will enhance security at mega events, starting in Qatar, with smart stadium technology such as intelligent autonomous drones with HD cameras and streaming capabilities.

Strengthening Qatar’s digital inclusion, Ooredoo signed a deal with KaiOS Technologies to drive Qatar’s business growth and enhance digital experiences for 500,000 feature phone users. Ooredoo partnered with ATOS to accelerate the digital transformation of Qatar’s organisations on emerging technologies. ‏ ‏

More in-country firsts were set in in Kuwait and Oman, thanks to a partnership with MATRIXX Software to launch an all-digital, customised, mobile plan solution. Ooredoo also signed a partnership with Google to set the MENA region’s first data plan management system.

For more details, please visit the Ooredoo website at www.ooredoo.com .