Ooredoo Launches MENA Region’s First Mobile Data Plan Management System Accessible via the Google Assistant

Mobile World Congress partnership enables Ooredoo’s customers to check and recharge mobile data with the Google Assistant on Android phones.

Ooredoo today announced at Mobile World Congress a new partnership with Google to become the MENA region’s first telecommunications company to launch a data plan management system. The service can be accessed by voice with the Google Assistant, enhancing the experiences of millions of customers by making it easier and faster to check and recharge prepaid mobile data.

Thanks to the partnership, Ooredoo Qatar’s prepaid Hala customers will be able to check and top up their mobile data plans from Settings on their Android phones or by using voice commands from the Google Assistant.

In order to keep Hala customers fully informed about their mobile data balance, customers will receive an automatic notification when they are about to run out of data.

Waleed Al Sayed, Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Qatar, said: “Ooredoo continues to deliver at the forefront of digital transformation, and Mobile World Congress is a perfect platform to announce our collaboration with Google. The news today will make it easier for our customers to manage their data plans. As more of our customers need mobile data for work and leisure, the collaboration with Google on data plan management is one of many projects aimed to strengthen Ooredoo Qatar’s global technology and innovation leadership, and transforming our customer experience.”

Supporting widespread take-up, Hala customers who recharge their mobile data plans with Google can receive double data for a limited time through the introductory campaign period. Bonus data is available until midnight the next day after recharging.

Currently, Hala customers can choose from three different recharge values: QR 5, which provides 210 MB of mobile data until midnight, QR 10, which provides 500 MB of mobile data until midnight, or QR 30, which provides 1 GB of mobile data available until midnight.

For more information on Ooredoo’s mobile data plans, please visit ooredoo.qa.