Ooredoo Showcases Its B2B Expertise at COMEX 2019

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Ooredoo Follow >

As the Sultanate’s digital partner of choice, Ooredoo showcased its latest business innovations at this year’s COMEX Technology Show at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre. Inaugurated by H.H. Sayyid Kamil Fahad Mahmood Al-Said, Assistant Secretary General for the Cabinet of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers of Oman, the three-day event demonstrated trends and breakthrough technologies that impact the way people live, communicate, work and network in today’s age.

Ooredoo revealed its recently launched subsidiary, data2cloud, providing corporate customers with a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge cloud computing services.

Ooredoo demonstrated a highlight of the Ooredoo business offering; their cutting edge Business App which offers B2B customers and Telecoms Admins with full control over their accounts and a host of digital solutions and benefits at their fingertips. The Ooredoo team also showcased the Shahry Business Packs, which provide a value-added all-in-one solution to business customers.

Focused on catering to businesses of all sizes, Ooredoo’s fixed line Ooredoo Internet Professional (OIP) service was also featured. This enables businesses to stay on the fast track when serving their customers, to better facilitate their business to ‘Be Digital’.

Visitors also had the opportunity to learn more about Ooredoo’s Nojoom Business Programme – the only business telecoms loyalty programme in the Sultanate that gives users the chance to earn points and redeem them for deals, retail benefits and telecoms services. Ooredoo prides itself on delivering the most effective and convenient digital solutions to contribute to the Sultanate’s digital transformation. The company has also launched a number of products and services to champion the digital demands of Oman’s public and private sectors.

To prepare Oman for a smart future, Ooredoo is already deploying the necessary services and technologies required to power it. The company delivers a range of comprehensive state-of-the-art mobile, fixed as well as ICT based corporate services tailored to its consumers. This includes cloud-based services through data2cloud, Machine Learning and AI platform to support digital transformation and security solutions. This goes hand in hand with the roll out of Internet-of-Things (IoT) network using LoRaWAN as well as GSM technologies. Businesses, as well as ministries and government organisations across the Sultanate can visit the Ooredoo stand at Comex to find out more.