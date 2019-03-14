Ooredoo Tv and Spi/Filmbox Tie-Up a Huge Success

FilmBox operates 36 television channels on six continents, has distribution agreements with over 1,400 operators and reaches 55 million subscribers.

Bringing top-quality home entertainment to its customers, Ooredoo is delighted to announce its recent and successful collaboration with SPI/FilmBox on Ooredoo TV. Available on Ooredoo TV’s set-top box, the home-based, plug-and-play entertainment product, as part of the Family Bundle viewers can have access to FilmBox Live App’s more than 300 videos on demand 24/7 in categories such as independent movies, documentaries, mixed martial arts and fashion all for an attractive rate as low as OMR 4 per month.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “FilmBox Live App varied content means it caters to a wide range of subscribers with various entertainment options. It is the highest subscribed compared to similar video-on demand services. As its popularity rises, we look forward to welcoming even more customers. We will continue to add variety to Ooredoo TV.”

Providing new content at a rate of up to 10% per month, FilmBox Live App is also available as an add-on package to Ooredoo TV on a month-on-month rolling basis for OMR 1 per month.

Guney Yasavur, Chief Operating Officer at SPI International (FilmBox), said, “The subscription agreement with Ooredoo TV and SPI International’s FilmBox Live App delivers a broad range of on-demand content to viewers. We look forward to continuing to expand our programs to Ooredoo TV and their audience.”

To experience on-demand entertainment, visit any of Ooredoo’s 57 stores across the Sultanate or go to www.ooredoo.om/tv and discover a new way to watch new movies and entertainment with Ooredoo TV.