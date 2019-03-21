Ooredoo TV and Spuul Bring the Best of Bollywood

Spuul

Bringing the best South Asian home entertainment, Ooredoo TV have partnered with Spuul, one of the most popular movie and TV content providers with over 10,000 hours of entertainment. Now available as an add-on package with Ooredoo’s set-top box, customers can immerse themselves in some fantastic entertainment for an amazing OMR 1.900 per month, on a monthly rolling basis.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “We are very excited to see Ooredoo TV becoming the preferred choice in home entertainment for more and more people in Oman. With the love our viewers have for Bollywood, this partnership with Spuul allows our subscribers to be spoiled for choice when it comes to the latest movies.”

Speaking on the association, Rajiv Vaidya, Spuul India CEO said, "At Spuul, we are delighted with this successful partnership with Ooredoo. Oman is an important market for us owing to the growing Indian diaspora that supports our growth to help us reach our key target audience. Through this association, we look forward to positive customer satisfaction to fulfil their entertainment needs, that's mutually beneficial to both parties."

Spuul is a leading video-on-demand streaming platform providing movie and TV content to over 47 million registered users in the Middle East, UK, North America, Australia, New Zealand, South-East Asia and India. In addition to Bollywood movies, Spuul has a host of films in regional languages like Punjabi, Tamil, Bangla and Bhojpuri. With a large catalogue of latest blockbuster movies, Spuul is also available on multiple devices; TV, phones and tablets.

Spuul also comes with no long-term contract commitment, to give customers maximum flexibility. To experience on-demand entertainment, visit any of Ooredoo’s 57 stores across Oman and discover a new way to watch new movies and entertainment with Ooredoo TV. For more information, visit www.ooredoo.om/tv.