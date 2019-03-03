OPPO and Ericsson Signed Patent License Agreement

Ericsson is one of the leading providers of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the world.

Follow > Disable alert for OPPO Disable alert for Ericsson Follow >

OPPO—a leading global smartphone brand—and Ericsson have signed a multi-year global patent license agreement, including collaboration on a number of business projects.

Ericsson is one of the leading providers of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the world. The deal with Ericsson is the latest in a series of patent license agreements by OPPO with key telecommunication industry partners including Qualcomm, Dolby and Nokia.

Adler Feng, Head of OPPO Intellectual Property Department, said that the agreement will lay a solid foundation for further cooperation between the two companies in the 5G era. “OPPO has always placed intellectual property rights as our top priority. We look forward to working with Ericsson to drive cutting-edge innovation in products and services.”

Gustav Brismark, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson, said: “This important deal confirms the value of our patent portfolio and further validates the Ericsson FRAND licensing program. Ericsson has signed more than 100 patent license agreements to date, and we are delighted to sign a mutually beneficial agreement with OPPO.”

Following a patent-first strategy, OPPO always attaches great importance to the patent and reserve accumulation. As of January 2019, the company has filed more than 33,000 patent applications worldwide and owns more than 8,000 granted patents. OPPO will continue to work closely with leading industry partners to bring the best products and experiences to consumers globally.