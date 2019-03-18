Oryx Rotana Launches Giro D’Eataly Night

Oryx Rotana - Giro D'Eataly

In the presence of His Excellency Pasquale Salzano, The Italian Ambassador to Qatar and members of the embassy, Oryx Rotana, the five-star luxury business hotel in Doha launched the “Giro D’Eataly” night at its renowned restaurant “Choices”. The exquisite Sunday theme night will offer a wide selection of Italian cuisines from different regions of Italy.

The Italian gastronomy is characterized by its amazing variety of dishes reflecting the diversity of the Italian regions where each cuisine has its own insightful culinary experience.

On this occasion, Mr. Ghassan Dalal, General Manager of Oryx Rotana said, “We extend our appreciations to His Excellency Ambassador Pasquale Salzano for honoring us with his presence to inaugurate the launch of Giro D’Eataly theme night at Choices restaurant. The Italian cookery occupies a special position in the hearts of gourmet and food connoisseurs, and that is what we want to achieve by launching this beautiful theme; to meet everyone’s palate through an Italian food journey.”

“Giro d’Eataly” Sunday theme night at Choices will be available for dinner from 6:30 – 10:30 pm. Diners will be sampled with an array of antipasti, different live stations of pasta and risotto, selections of cheeses, and famous desserts from Sicily, Napoli, Roma, Milano, and Veneto.