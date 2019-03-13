Oxford Business Group Appoints New Team to Lead Operations in Oman

During the event

Oxford Business Group(OBG) has appointed a new team for the next phase of its operations in Oman.

Naiade Freitas takes on the role of Country Director, while Dario Medina has become the global research and consultancy firm’s new Editorial Manager in the sultanate.

Together, they will oversee the production of The Report: Oman 2020, OBG’s forthcoming report on the country’s economic development and investment opportunities, as well as other key content. Both Freitas and Medina move into their new posts from Myanmar, where they managed the production of OBG’s most recent report on the Southeast Asian economy.

An expert in business consultancy and strategic planning with a degree in international relations, Freitas joined OBG in 2017. Her career includes time spent at PwC Mexico, where she was involved in providing advisory services relating to energy companies in the oil and gas segment.

With a background in journalism and marketing, and a degree in media and communication studies, Medina also brings extensive experience of compiling business intelligence on the global energy industry to his new post. He previously worked in the oil and gas media as a country editor, a role which enabled him to acquire in-depth knowledge of the workings of oil-rich economies.

Welcoming the new team to Oman, Jana Treeck, OBG’s Managing Director for the Middle East, said Freitas and Medina had moved into their new roles at a time when the outlook for the sultanate was bright and opportunities for investors plentiful.

“The IMF expects Oman’s economy to expand by 5.05% in 2019, buoyed by an improved trade balance and higher oil prices, which would make it the fastest-growing market in the GCC,” Treeck said. “With business confidence high, investors will undoubtedly be keen to discover more about the openings in evolving sectors of the sultanate’s economy, such as mining, tourism and manufacturing. I’m sure Naiade and Dario will do an excellent job of unearthing these myriad opportunities and relaying them to our readers.”

The Report: Oman 2020 willmark the culmination of more than 12 months of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group. It will be a vital guide to the many facets of the sultanate, including its macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and other sectoral developments.

OBG’s publication will contain contributions from leading representatives across the public and private sectors. It will be available online and in print.

