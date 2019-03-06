Pamper Yourself This International Women’s Day at Tilal Liwa Hotel

Tilal Liwa Hotel

To honor women this International Women’s Day, Tilal Liwa Hotel has introduced a thrilling offer that is inevitably bound to excite ladies who want to enjoy a staycation at the unique desert destination with its bespoke services.

Ladies can take a break from their busy schedules and pamper themselves to a staycation at their lavish rooms furnished in soothing colors providing breathtaking views of the Rub Al Khali desert. Patrons can also indulge in a scrumptious breakfast buffet at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant Al Badiya, where you can enjoy a wide range of contemporary and regional dishes perfectly curated by its team of exceptional chefs.

Guests looking for globally-inspired dining experience can avail the 20% discount at the hotel’s remarkable restaurants and relish in specially crafted cuisines on all the food and beverage outlets. What’s more, ladies can enjoy complimentary activities such as sandboarding, desert football, bicycle riding, table tennis, and so much more.

Ahmed Margoushy, General Manager of Tilal Liwa Hotel said, “The team at Tilal Liwa Hotel appreciates the message and significance of International Women’s Day. This day the world comes together to recognize women and their achievements in social, economic, and political sectors and it is only right that we celebrate women on this auspicious day.”

International Women’s Day Offer is available on 8th March 2019 with prices starting from AED449.

For information, please call 800 TLHOTEL (85 46835) or email reservations: fnb.tilal@danathotels.com