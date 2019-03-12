PMI-KSA & PwC Sign a Three Year Partnership to Shape the Future of Project Management in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

During the event

PMI-KSA, the official country chapter of the Project Management Institute (“PMI”), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PwC on Sunday March 10th, to promote project management excellence and advance the project management profession across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the next three years. The collaboration will see PwC and PMI-KSA form a partnership of community, knowledge, technical and cultural advisory for both parties and on a number of key areas including standards, educational institutions, events and special interests. The MoU’s mission is to sponsor the profession of project management among members and within communities; offer opportunities to educate, connect, and develop leaders of today and tomorrow in support of the KSA 2030 Vision.

In order to strengthen cooperation ties between PMI-KSA & PwC and achieve a fruitful strategic partnership and future cooperation in all scientific & practical fields, and in order to capitalize on shared expertise, research and studies in improving performance, both parties set the following objectives:

To raise Project Management Standards utilization in the Kingdom’s Mega Initiatives through supporting and encouraging PMI Standards adaption and adoption.

To increase Kingdom Project Management Practitioners' competencies through PMI accredited training and certification preparation courses.

To transfer and disseminate local Project Management experiences between project managers inside and outside the Kingdom through co-developed publications, co-arranged site visits and local & overseas events participation.

To share & leverage the knowledge attained through the management of numerous Mega Projects in KSA.

On this occasion, Eng. Nabilah Al-Tunisi, PMI-KSA President said: “PMI-KSA is pleased to sign this strategic MoU with a prestigious company like PwC to promote the project management profession. PMI-KSA Chapter has been charted by PMI USA and licensed by the Technical & Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) to operate in Saudi Arabia and facilitate the training & development of project management strategies & techniques for project execution across all businesses and government sectors.

We are proud that today PMI-KSA Chapter is one of the largest in the Middle East. We aspire through this MoU and other PMI-KSA programs to further expand the membership and awareness of the project management profession and its key importance to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030”

Additionally, Riyadh Al Najjar, Country Senior Leader at PwC in Saudi said: “For decades, we have been known for our practice to help our clients with their projects from strategy through execution; as well as supporting them in realising and reaping the benefits of each phase. This in turn, is in line with our mission of building trust in society and solving important problems. It is in our heritage of creating trust and providing advice to help public & private organisations be successful.

This partnership is another restatement to this effort, only cementing our mission; and we hope that together with PMI-KSA we can continue to support our clients in the best way possible and equip our people to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Together, we can bring forth the best of our combined knowledge & experiences and make an impact in the future of project management in the Kingdom”