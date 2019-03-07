Qatar Academy Sidra Celebrates International Mother Language Day

Follow > Disable alert for Qatar Foundation Disable alert for Qatar Music Academy Follow >

Qatar Academy Sidra (QA Sidra), part of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education, has celebrated International Mother Language Day.

QA Sidra is a diverse multilingual learning community, with over 40 different nationalities and over 18 different mother languages. Reflecting this, on February 21 the school illustrated its cultural diversity and multilingualism in a bid to empower learners to demonstrate empathy and open-mindedness.

The celebrations featured performances from the QA Sidra school band, drummers from Qatar Music Academy – a member of QF – and poetry recitations by students. In addition, a number of interactive learning engagements took place across both QA Sidra campuses – primary and secondary – which saw the participation of both students and parents.

In 2018, QA Sidra introduced International Mother Language Day celebrations as a school-wide community event for the first time.