Qatar Foundation to Host World Autism Awareness Day Event

Qatar Foundation (QF) is set to welcome families and children with autism, as well as members of the wider community, to its annual World Autism Awareness Day celebration in Al Shaqab, Education City, on Saturday, April 20.

The event is being hosted by Renad Academy – a school under the umbrella of QF’s Pre-University Education (PUE), dedicated to children who have been diagnosed with mild to moderate Autism Spectrum Disorder – and will include a range of fun family-orientated autism awareness, recreational, and sports activities.

Sherri Miller, Director of Renad Academy, said: “Through our World Autism Awareness Day activities, we aim to promote and enhance awareness, acceptance, and understanding of autism among the wider community.

“We want to demonstrate, through this celebration, that while autism may be a permanent condition, treatment and therapy leads to improvements. We believe that this awareness eventshowcases our commitment to serving the whole community.”

The event is scheduled to take place in the Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab from 10am-3pm, and will include an Autism Awareness Walk organized by QF’s Community Development at 10am, taking place across a 300m stretch of the venue.

Activities organized by PUE and Community Development will also include horse-riding, storytelling sessions, an obstacle course, interactive games, arts and crafts, inflatables, and football matches, golf, volleyball, and other sporting activities.

The World Autism Awareness Day celebration forms part of a calendar of PUE events held throughout April. Other activities include an autism-friendly event at Qatar National Library on April 23, as well as informational booths at Mall of Qatar, Sidra Medicine, the 2015 building (Qatar Foundation Headquarters), and Multaqa (Education City Student Center).

World Autism Awareness Day was first proposed by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, to the United Nations in 2007, and was adopted without a vote by the UN General Assembly. The first World Autism Awareness Day was celebrated on April 2, 2008.